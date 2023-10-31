Man standing next to tractor-trailer on I-95, killed by another truck

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 54-man standing on the side of his tractor trailer on the shoulder of Interstate 95 was struck and killed by another tractor trailer west of Fort Pierce, Florida Highway Patrol said Monday.

The crash was reported at 11:24 p.m. Sunday on I-95 at Orange Avenue (County Road 68), FHP said.

The man was standing on the left side of his vehicle on the right shoulder next to a 2022 Peterbilt 579 tractor-trailer.

A 2019 Kenworth T680 tractor trailer driven by a 41-year-old man was traveling southbound on I-95 in the right center lane approaching mile maker 131.

The 2020 Volvo VNL tractor-trailer driven by a 24-year-old man also was traveling southbound in the right lane on I-95.

The Kenworth began moving into the right lane as the Volvo was passing on the right side. The right side mirror of the Volvo collided with the Peterbilt right side mirror.

The Volvo's trailer also collided with man on the right shoulder.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

State releasing weekly COVID-19 data after lawsuit settlement
Cali Franklin, honorary PBSO deputy, dies of brain cancer at age 6
Fire rescue personnel battle warehouse building fire west of Boca Raton
Orange juice brands no longer making juice from 100% Florida-grown oranges
Man found dead from shooting near airport, businesses

Latest News

Computer outage impacting St. Lucie County government services
Family of electrocuted man at Harbourside Place seeks videos release injunction
Motorcycle collides with truck, hits parked car, damages home; rider dies
Non-profit buying lands on the Treasure Coast to protect resources