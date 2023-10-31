PopStroke sets opening date for Delray Beach location

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
The first PopStroke in Palm Beach County is set to open next week.

PopStroke's newest location in Delray Beach will open to the public Nov. 8.

Located off Federal Highway, about a mile north of Atlantic Avenue, PopStroke is a Tiger Woods-inspired miniature golf facility that features two 18-hole putting courses built with synthetic turf.

Amenities include a walk-up bar on the course, a restaurant encased by sliding glass doors, an ice cream parlor with 24 flavors and an outdoor beer garden area with ping pong, foosball, corn hole, and giant versions of Connect Four and Jenga.

The new Delray Beach PopStroke will be the sixth Florida location, along with Port St. Lucie, Fort Myers, Sarasota, Orlando and Lutz near Tampa. The county's second PopStroke is expected to open near Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach later this year.

