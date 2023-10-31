Seminoles ranked No. 4 in initial College Football Playoff rankings

If the College Football Playoff began today, the Seminoles would be in it.

Florida State is ranked No. 4 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night.

The Seminoles are behind top-ranked Ohio State, No. 2 Georgia and No. 3 Michigan.

Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman runs past LSU safety Greg Brooks Jr. for a 40-yard touchdown on a pass play during the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Orlando, Fla.

It's the highest College Football Playoff position for Florida State since the Seminoles finished 11th in the final rankings of the 2016 season.

The Seminoles (8-0, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) are off to their best start since 2014 when they earned a berth in the inaugural College Football Playoff, losing to Oregon in the semifinal at the Rose Bowl.

Based on the current rankings, Florida State would meet Ohio State in a semifinal game, with the winner advancing to face either Georgia or Michigan for the national championship at NRG Stadium in Houston.

