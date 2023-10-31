Seminoles ranked No. 4 in initial College Football Playoff rankings
If the College Football Playoff began today, the Seminoles would be in it.
Florida State is ranked No. 4 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night.
The Seminoles are behind top-ranked Ohio State, No. 2 Georgia and No. 3 Michigan.
It's the highest College Football Playoff position for Florida State since the Seminoles finished 11th in the final rankings of the 2016 season.
The Seminoles (8-0, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) are off to their best start since 2014 when they earned a berth in the inaugural College Football Playoff, losing to Oregon in the semifinal at the Rose Bowl.
Based on the current rankings, Florida State would meet Ohio State in a semifinal game, with the winner advancing to face either Georgia or Michigan for the national championship at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Scripps Only Content 2023