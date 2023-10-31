Seminoles ranked No. 4 in initial College Football Playoff rankings

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) celebrates a touchdown during the first...
Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA football game against the Boston College Eagles on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Chestnut Hill, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

If the College Football Playoff began today, the Seminoles would be in it.

Florida State is ranked No. 4 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night.

The Seminoles are behind top-ranked Ohio State, No. 2 Georgia and No. 3 Michigan.

Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman runs past LSU safety Greg Brooks Jr. for a 40-yard...
Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman runs past LSU safety Greg Brooks Jr. for a 40-yard touchdown on a pass play during the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Orlando, Fla.

It's the highest College Football Playoff position for Florida State since the Seminoles finished 11th in the final rankings of the 2016 season.

The Seminoles (8-0, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) are off to their best start since 2014 when they earned a berth in the inaugural College Football Playoff, losing to Oregon in the semifinal at the Rose Bowl.

Based on the current rankings, Florida State would meet Ohio State in a semifinal game, with the winner advancing to face either Georgia or Michigan for the national championship at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Cali Franklin, honorary PBSO deputy, dies of brain cancer at age 6
State releasing weekly COVID-19 data after lawsuit settlement
Multiple agencies conducting drill on Intracoastal Waterway
Fire rescue personnel battle warehouse building fire west of Boca Raton
Girl, 9, killed in tragic ‘obstacle course strap’ incident

Latest News

Network problems continue to plague St. Lucie County government services
Florida appellate court mulls effort to redraw state's congressional districts
Palm Beach County insurance agent accused of insurance fraud
Incident report outlines chaos after electrocution at Harbourside