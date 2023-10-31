Zoo announces birth of endangered Baird’s tapir

Metro Richmond Zoo says the Baird’s tapir is an endangered species native to Mexico and Central America.
By Joi Bass and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – The Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia is welcoming a rare edition to the family.

“We’re excited to announce the birth of a female Baird’s tapir. She was born on September 1 to parents Tupelo and Chac after a 13-month gestation,” Metro Richmond Zoo announced on Facebook Monday.

The baby tapir’s name is Sandía, which means “watermelon” in Spanish.

Metro Richmond Zoo says the Baird’s tapir is an endangered species native to Mexico and Central America.

“Tapir calves are born with white dots and stripes which serve as camouflage in the dappled forest light.” Metro Richmond Zoo said.

Sandía will lose her white marking when she reaches six months old.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cali Franklin, honorary PBSO deputy, dies of brain cancer at age 6
State releasing weekly COVID-19 data after lawsuit settlement
Multiple agencies conducting drill on Intracoastal Waterway
Fire rescue personnel battle warehouse building fire west of Boca Raton
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates

Latest News

It’s part of a $9 billion investment to update more than 1,400 of Walmart’s 4,500 United State...
Walmart revamps 100+ stores with half a billion-dollar upgrades
FBI Director Christopher Wrays says that the terrorism threat has been elevated throughout...
FBI Director says terrorism threat has been elevated throughout 2023
Driver who fled crash involving pedestrian near Lake Worth Beach arrested
FILE-Cans of Bud Light chill in a refrigerator in Oakland, Calif., Friday, April 28, 2023. AB...
Bud Light brewer confident it can win back US drinkers, but sales are still down after backlash
Alligator captured swimming near shore in Broward County