Advocates hopeful lawmakers tackle high cost of child care next session

Advocates say Florida has a "child care crisis" on its hands. Some families and nonprofits are now calling for state lawmakers to step up and help out with the high costs ahead of 2024's legislative session.

Various surveys have Florida performing in the middle of the nation when it comes to child care costs, but that doesn't mean there isn't an issue.

LaShunba Patrick has three kids — two in elementary school and one toddler.

"And I'm currently expecting," said the soon-to-be mother of four.

While that may sound overwhelming on its own, Patrick said what's really frustrating is her child care costs. Despite having a dual income with her husband, child care for her toddler alone is expensive.

"About $625 to maybe $1,350 a month," Patrick said. "I'm like, I'm not paying child care more than my mortgage."

She isn't alone. Floridians across the state find themselves in similar situations, struggling to secure a good balance of affordability and quality.

In fact, a recent survey by Sachs Media via the Children's Movement of Florida found more than 50% of parents would consider a job change for an employer with better child care options. About a third would take a pay cut.

"And so what this is telling us is, it's really important for parents," Madeleine Thakur, the CEO and president of Children's Movement of Florida, said. "You pair that with the recent data released by the Florida Chamber [of Commerce] showing that our state has a $5.4 billion loss every year due to adequate child care — it's painting a picture that child care matters for our workforce today."

Thakur said her group is in serious talks with lawmakers to push reform in the upcoming January legislative session.

Among the top goals is easing the threshold to access state early learning child care subsidies like the School Readiness program. It currently locks out eligibility if families make more than 150% of the federal poverty level.

"Importantly, a two-parent working household, if both of those are making minimum wage — that is too wealthy to qualify for this help," Thakur said.

Another goal is to see approval of a bipartisan bill that died last session using tax credits to motivate employers to offer employees childcare assistance. The bill had wide bipartisan support but failed to clear both chambers before lawmakers wrapped up.

Whether the state House and Senate will prioritize the ideas for next year remains to be seen. But Patrick was hopeful, saying quality care now would mean her kids would be at their best later.

"Offer us affordable child care," she said, "because it's hard."

