Fire rescue on scene of propane truck leak for 3 hours west of Delray Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue on Tuesday afternoon worked for three hours to control a truck's propane leak west of Delray Beach.

Units, including special operations, were dispatched to the 8300 block of Delprado Drive after a truck had an uncontrolled leak between the tank and pump mechanism, the agency posted on Facebook.

The truck was in a residential area west of Florida's Turnpike.

Conventional attempts to stop the leaking truck did not work. Instead, a “wet-plug” was used to temporarily slow the leak, according to PBCFR.

A “burn-off” was set up but it was not needed.

Florida Public Utilities sent an emergency technician the scene. The technician and the special operations team ultimately to find a fix.

Once the pressure was released, the tank valve was able to shut, and the leak stopped.

No injuries were reported.

