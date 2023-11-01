Florida deputies cite driver for 'Booty Patrol' truck

Deputies in Central Florida said they found the person who was driving a truck with a similar paint scheme to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection vehicle.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office posted recently on Facebook a photo of the truck, which had the words "Booty Patrol" on the truck bed. Also, the door of the truck read the words "National Booty Behavior Protection," along with a decal that mimicked a law enforcement seal.

The agency said they wanted to raise awareness about a vehicle, which was equipped with red and blue lights and had been impersonating law enforcement. They said not only was it happening in DeSoto County, but in several other counties across Florida as well.

The vehicle is a white, Chevy Silverado with green decals.

Shortly after the initial post, the sheriff's office said they located the driver and vehicle Sunday and cited them.

"Our initial post aimed to raise awareness about this incident, ensuring that the public can avoid being duped by such individuals. We extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who called in with information about the suspicious vehicle, as your continued support is crucial in helping us maintain a safe and secure community for our residents," the sheriff's office said.

Recently, a driver in South Florida was arrested after she was caught driving a vehicle resembling a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser along the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade County.

