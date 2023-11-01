FPL teacher symposium aims to inform educators and inspire students

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dozens of teachers from Palm Beach County gathered Wednesday, so they could learn about sustainability themselves before taking that new knowledge back to their classrooms.

The group met at Manatee Lagoon as part of the third annual Sustainability Symposium in collaboration with Florida Power & Light and other organizations focusing on the environment.

Teachers participated in hands-on activities and learned new ways they can teach their students about the world around them.

The county said it’s also a great way for teachers to reignite their passion for teaching after being inspired.

“Teachers get into it, because they’re passionate about what they teach,” Nicole Blackson, an environmental specialist with the school system said. “I think these types of events give them the opportunity to restoke that passion. When we’re passionate about something, we have that fire burning, we can take it back to our students."

The county said this is also a way for teachers to meet colleagues and learn from each other.

“We’re really trying to make a culture change in the district with regard to sustainability,” Blackson said. “The more folks that we can expose to resources and talk about the importance of that culture change, and driving those green initiatives in the district, we just hope to grow every year.”

