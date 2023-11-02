AG Moody, law enforcement urge tips from public amid 'enhanced threats'

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody was in Palm Beach County on Thursday for a security briefing with state and local law enforcement leaders amid what she called "enhanced threats."

The meeting took place in Boynton Beach and included representatives from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Florida Highway Patrol.

Moody referenced a Tuesday warning by FBI Director Christopher Wray that said Hamas' attack against Israel could inspire violence and attacks in the U.S.

WATCH: AG Moody speaks in Boynton Beach amid "enhanced threats"

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, law enforcement urge tips from public amid 'enhanced threats'

"As Floridians who are charged with looking after and assuring the safety of our communities, we are united in saying we need to talk to you about being on guard and being alert when you have information about this potential threat," Moody said. "This is serious."

The attorney general said she didn't want to raise an unnecessary alarm but asked that Florida residents remain on guard and report suspicious activity.

"We can't do this alone," Moody said. "We need your help."

FBI director warns of increased terror risk amid Israel-Hamas conflict
FBI director warns of increased terror risk amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Moody asked residents to call 1-855-FLA-SAFE, 911 or **TIPS if they see something suspicious.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass and Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner were among those also in attendance for Thursday's briefing.

Both Moody and Glass discussed the ongoing border crisis and the possibility that bad actors could make their way into the U.S. However, they said there is no specific attack that they are monitoring.

"We do not have any type of known terrorist attack that is imminent in the United States that we know of," Glass said.

Some of the things law enforcement urged the public to look out for include:

  • Unusual situations, such as a vehicle parked in an odd or prohibited location, or someone acquiring large quantities of items like cellphones, timers or toxic materials
  • Items like packages, backpacks or luggage left unattended
  • Damage to security devices, for example cameras, perimeter fencing or lighting
  • Prolonged observation and unusual photography of a building, bridge or structure by a suspicious person

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Palm Beach County insurance agent accused of insurance fraud
Taylor Farmhouse Café shut down abruptly by operator Okeechobee Steakhouse
Alligator captured swimming near shore in Broward County
Neo-Nazi found guilty after distributing antisemitic material
Charles Wolthuis, 78, claimed a $1 million Powerball prize with his wife after hitting the...
‘That wasn’t a dream’: Man wins $1 million Powerball prize, tells wife she is not dreaming

Latest News

The PGA Tour’s TimberTech Championship kicks off Friday at the Old Course at Broken Sound. T.A....
PGA Tour's Timbertech Championship in Boca Raton
U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for on-site sports betting, roulette and craps games,...
New era of gambling in Florida
Taylor Farmhouse Café, one of the only stand-alone restaurants in Jupiter Farms, was shut down...
Taylor Farmhouse Cafe in Jupiter Farms shut down
Water fountains and pools are a staple in parts of Florida. Even though they're beautiful they...
Electrical safety around water
The Palm Beach County School Board and superintendent met with the Palm Beach County...
School safety and mental health