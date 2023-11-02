AG Moody, law enforcement urge tips from public amid 'enhanced threats'

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody was in Palm Beach County on Thursday for a security briefing with state and local law enforcement leaders amid what she called "enhanced threats."

The meeting took place in Boynton Beach and included representatives from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Florida Highway Patrol.

Moody referenced a Tuesday warning by FBI Director Christopher Wray that said Hamas' attack against Israel could inspire violence and attacks in the U.S.

WATCH: AG Moody speaks in Boynton Beach amid "enhanced threats"

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, law enforcement urge tips from public amid 'enhanced threats'

"As Floridians who are charged with looking after and assuring the safety of our communities, we are united in saying we need to talk to you about being on guard and being alert when you have information about this potential threat," Moody said. "This is serious."

The attorney general said she didn't want to raise an unnecessary alarm but asked that Florida residents remain on guard and report suspicious activity.

"We can't do this alone," Moody said. "We need your help."

FBI director warns of increased terror risk amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Moody asked residents to call 1-855-FLA-SAFE, 911 or **TIPS if they see something suspicious.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass and Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner were among those also in attendance for Thursday's briefing.

Both Moody and Glass discussed the ongoing border crisis and the possibility that bad actors could make their way into the U.S. However, they said there is no specific attack that they are monitoring.

"We do not have any type of known terrorist attack that is imminent in the United States that we know of," Glass said.

Some of the things law enforcement urged the public to look out for include:

Unusual situations, such as a vehicle parked in an odd or prohibited location, or someone acquiring large quantities of items like cellphones, timers or toxic materials

Items like packages, backpacks or luggage left unattended

Damage to security devices, for example cameras, perimeter fencing or lighting

Prolonged observation and unusual photography of a building, bridge or structure by a suspicious person

Scripps Only Content 2023