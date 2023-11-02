AG Moody, state and local law enforcement meet in Boynton Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody will be in Palm Beach County on Thursday for a "confidential security briefing" with state and local law enforcement leaders.

The meeting will take place in Boynton Beach and include representatives from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Florida Highway Patrol, according to a news release.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass and Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner will be among those in attendance.

Following their briefing, the law enforcement leaders are scheduled to address the media at 10:45 a.m. and highlight the importance of reporting suspicious activity.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for updates.

