Flag dedication in Okeechobee a tribute to local heroes

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

You might pass it driving through Okeechobee every day now and VFW post 10539 wants you to know, it's a dedication to our heroes.
 
A newly installed flagpole was officially dedicated at a ceremony Wednesday at the post named The Big Lake Post, as the banks of Lake Okeechobee are nearby.

The post’s color guard raised a brand-new American flag and Prisoner of War, Missing in Action (POWMIA) flag on the new pole Wednesday.

For military veterans who are members of this post, the ceremony meant much more than a flagpole.

"This flagpole is going to be dedicated to all our veterans who have lost their lives, all the law enforcement and the first responders," Commander Gary Bailey said. "To me, it’s all about community. And as you can see on our building, we served our country, but we’re still serving our community. That’s what it’s about.”

Bailey said the flag pole was obtained through fundraising and generous donations.

From the concrete poured by a local company, to the eagle on top of the flagpole, Bailey said it symbolizes the Okeechobee community coming together to support their heroes.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Palm Beach County insurance agent accused of insurance fraud
Taylor Farmhouse Café shut down abruptly by operator Okeechobee Steakhouse
Alligator captured swimming near shore in Broward County
Neo-Nazi found guilty after distributing antisemitic material
Charles Wolthuis, 78, claimed a $1 million Powerball prize with his wife after hitting the...
‘That wasn’t a dream’: Man wins $1 million Powerball prize, tells wife she is not dreaming

Latest News

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball under pressure from...
Tyreek Hill named AFC offensive player of the month
The PGA Tour’s TimberTech Championship kicks off Friday at the Old Course at Broken Sound. T.A....
PGA Tour's Timbertech Championship in Boca Raton
U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for on-site sports betting, roulette and craps games,...
New era of gambling in Florida
Taylor Farmhouse Café, one of the only stand-alone restaurants in Jupiter Farms, was shut down...
Taylor Farmhouse Cafe in Jupiter Farms shut down