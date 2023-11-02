Florida company offers free AR-15, turkey with roof purchase

A Southwest Florida roofing company wants your business, and they're bringing in some high-powered weaponry.

Roof EZ based in Cape Coral is offering a free AR-15 and turkey if you buy a new roof from them in November.

The company is calling it their "Roof and Gobble" special, posting on their Facebook page that despite someone reporting their original post, the controversial deal was still going on this month.

Roof EZ President Jason Polly told NBC affiliate WBBH in Fort Myers that he got the idea from a company in Alabama.

"I figured, hey, we're in Florida. This is the most Florida thing you can do. Let's do it," Polly said.

Polly was asked why he chose to give away a semi-automatic rifle with a new roof purchase.

"The world's a crazy place right now," Polly told WBBH. "They can get a roof and an AR-15 for protection on both ends, why not?"

Roof EZ President Jason Polly explains why he is giving away a free turkey and AR-15 with the purchase of a new roof.

Polly said he and his roofers won't be driving around with a cooler of turkeys and an armory of weapons to their job sites.

Instead, those interested in the deal will have to go through the proper channels to receive an AR-15.

"You got to get a background check. You can't have any felonies," Polly said. "Once you pass your background check, you can go pick it up in three days."

He also told WBBH that if someone wants to participate in the deal but doesn't want the gun, the company will give them $500 off their roof.

"The turkey will get you all sitting at the table so you can spend time together," Polly said. "The roof will protect your home, and the AR-15 will protect your family."

Reactions on social media have been mixed.

One person posted on the company's Facebook page that "it's not going be funny when something happens and the gun ends up in the wrong hands."

However, another person posted their approval, saying, "really wishing I'd waited just a couple more months to do our roof."

