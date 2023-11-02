FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 2, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Windy weather continues this Thursday. Wind advisory and gale warning in effect for Palm Beach County.

There is also a high surf advisory, small craft advisory, and a high risk of rip currents for the entire coast. Lake Okeechobee is under a small craft advisory as well.

Afternoon temperatures will be cooler with windy and mostly clouds conditions. Highs today will only reach the mid to upper 70s.

A few light showers or drizzles are also possible.

This weather pattern continues for Friday. While the wind drops a bit by Saturday, it will still be breezy, and more moisture comes in this weekend calling for more passing showers.

Highs warm up to the low and mid 80s this weekend with more humid conditions.

Boating condition will improve this weekend.

In the tropics, the tropical wave in the Caribbean Sea still has a chance to develop, but that chance is decreasing which is good. But it will still bring tropical downpours to Central America this weekend.

