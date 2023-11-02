FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 2, 2023

Windy weather continues this Thursday. Wind advisory and gale warning in effect for Palm Beach County.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Windy weather continues this Thursday. Wind advisory and gale warning in effect for Palm Beach County.

There is also a high surf advisory, small craft advisory, and a high risk of rip currents for the entire coast. Lake Okeechobee is under a small craft advisory as well.

Afternoon temperatures will be cooler with windy and mostly clouds conditions. Highs today will only reach the mid to upper 70s.

A few light showers or drizzles are also possible.

This weather pattern continues for Friday. While the wind drops a bit by Saturday, it will still be breezy, and more moisture comes in this weekend calling for more passing showers.

Highs warm up to the low and mid 80s this weekend with more humid conditions.

Boating condition will improve this weekend.

In the tropics, the tropical wave in the Caribbean Sea still has a chance to develop, but that chance is decreasing which is good. But it will still bring tropical downpours to Central America this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palm Beach County insurance agent accused of insurance fraud
Taylor Farmhouse Café shut down abruptly by operator Okeechobee Steakhouse
Alligator captured swimming near shore in Broward County
Neo-Nazi found guilty after distributing antisemitic material
Charles Wolthuis, 78, claimed a $1 million Powerball prize with his wife after hitting the...
‘That wasn’t a dream’: Man wins $1 million Powerball prize, tells wife she is not dreaming

Latest News

Windy weather continues this Thursday. Wind advisory and gale warning in effect for Palm Beach...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 2, 2023
The cold front passes Wednesday midday and by Wednesday night, the air will feel cooler still...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 1, 2023
The cold front passes Wednesday midday and by Wednesday night, the air will feel cooler still...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 1, 2023
Warmer and humid Halloween. Afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with a light breeze.
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: October 31, 2023