AG Moody, state and local law enforcement hold briefing in Boynton Beach

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is in Palm Beach County on Thursday for a "confidential security briefing" with state and local law enforcement leaders.

The meeting took place in Boynton Beach and included representatives from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Florida Highway Patrol, according to a news release.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass and Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner will be among those in attendance.

Officials are highlighting the importance of reporting suspicious activity.

