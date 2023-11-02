Local favorites to play TimberTech Championship in Boca Raton

The PGA Tour’s TimberTech Championship kicks off Friday at the Old Course at Broken Sound. T.A. Walker Shined a Light on the tournament that’s been in Boca Raton for 17 consecutive years.

The tournament said it will have the top 54 players in the PGA Champions Tour, including some locals like Ernie Els and returning champion Bernhard Langer.

Local favorites to play TimberTech Championship this weekend in Boca

They all will be playing three rounds for a $2.2 million purse. To date, the tournament's philanthropic efforts have raised $3 million for Boca Regional Hospital, $400,000 which was from last year's match.

Gates open Fridat at 9 a.m. and tickets cost $25. Children 15 and younger are free when they accompany an adult with admission.

"We’ve been very fortunate this community has supported professional golf at all levels from the PGA Tour the formerly the Honda Classic to of course now the TimberTech Championship and you know, golf is part of our DNA in this great community and giving back to charity is also part of our DNA. So you combine the two, you really have two great assets, you know, moving together, so we're looking forward to a great week," said Ken Kennerly, the co-executive director.

The TimberTech Championship is the tour's only zero-waste event. They say they have identified every waste stream and everything is recycled, reused, composted, or donated to local partners, including charitable organizations.

TimberTech Championship promises to be a zero waste event

Scripps Only Content 2023