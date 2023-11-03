Antisemitic vandalism investigated at Wellington school

The principal at an elementary school in Palm Beach County said Friday they are investigating an antisemitic act of vandalism that took place on campus.

Principal Michele Chorniewy of Equestrian Trails Elementary School sent a message to parents and guardians that said school police are investigating the incident.

Chorniewy's message said that the person responsible may face criminal charges and discipline, if applicable, as outlined in the district's student code of conduct.

"I want to assure you that your children are safe," Chorniewy's message said. "Our District takes a strict stance against antisemitic activity and is committed to educating our students with a deeper understanding of the ramifications of prejudice, intolerance, and stereotyping. It is crucial that every student and staff member feels safe on a school campus."

The school district did not elaborate on what type of vandalism the act entailed.

"The School District of Palm Beach County makes available a wide range of grade-level appropriate resources, lectures, and interactive lessons that address intolerance and discrimination. Equestrian Trails will continue to promote a culture that embraces diversity," Friday's message to parents said.

