Antisemitic vandalism investigated at Wellington school

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The principal at an elementary school in Palm Beach County said Friday they are investigating an antisemitic act of vandalism that took place on campus.

Principal Michele Chorniewy of Equestrian Trails Elementary School sent a message to parents and guardians that said school police are investigating the incident.

Chorniewy's message said that the person responsible may face criminal charges and discipline, if applicable, as outlined in the district's student code of conduct.

"I want to assure you that your children are safe," Chorniewy's message said. "Our District takes a strict stance against antisemitic activity and is committed to educating our students with a deeper understanding of the ramifications of prejudice, intolerance, and stereotyping. It is crucial that every student and staff member feels safe on a school campus."

The school district did not elaborate on what type of vandalism the act entailed.

"The School District of Palm Beach County makes available a wide range of grade-level appropriate resources, lectures, and interactive lessons that address intolerance and discrimination. Equestrian Trails will continue to promote a culture that embraces diversity," Friday's message to parents said.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Alligator captured swimming near shore in Broward County
Taylor Farmhouse Café shut down abruptly by operator Okeechobee Steakhouse
Mother remembers girl, 9, who died in tragic accident
AG Moody, law enforcement urge tips from public amid ‘enhanced threats’
Carolina Panthers linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (54) and safety Matthias Farley (41) bring down...
Will Raheem Mostert Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates

Latest News

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office raids 5th illegal arcade in 7 weeks
Palm Tran executive director dies at age 55
Breeze Airways adds nonstop flights from Vero Beach to Providence
The mother of a 9-year-old girl who died when a tree fell on her last weekend speaks to WFLX by...
Family members remember Luna May Anderson