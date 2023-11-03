Breeze Airways adds nonstop flights from Vero Beach to Providence

Breeze Airways is offering nonstop flights from Vero Beach to Providence, Rhode Island.

The is the low cost carrier's fourth destination from Vero Beach Regional Airport.

Fares for the winter and spring, seasonal one-way flights start at $64, if purchased by Nov. 7 for travel by Feb. 13, 2024.

The low-fare airline also offers service from Vero Beach to Hartford, Connecticut and Westchester County-New York, New York.

Breeze Airways first began offering flights from the Treasure Coast earlier this year.

Breeze said it doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers free family seating and a la carte pricing.

To check out flights, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2023