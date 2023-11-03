Glades Day School senior volleyball player grateful for career, teammates

For many of the student-athletes that WPTV has profiled this season, they've done everything they can for their team, school, and sport they love.

At Glades Day School in Belle Glade, the sound of volleyballs being hit gets more familiar the closer you get.

And for Kelsey Kennedy, it’s a sound she’ll miss dearly.

“Definitely one of my passions," Kennedy said.

Since sixth grade, volleyball has been her life. And it’s hard to believe that her senior year has come and gone. And now it’s time for a new chapter.

"Definitely going to miss the school and the people around the school. But I’m most grateful for the teams that I’ve played on, and I’m really going to miss my coaches and my co-captain," Kennedy said.

That co-captain is Olivia Sanford. They’ve been a force for the Gators these last few years, and that’s something they'll always remember.

"I love having her on the court because I know she’s going to be there for me and I’m going to be there for her. I think the trust is really important on and off the court," Sanford said.

For her coach, she’s proud of the impact she’s made over the years. And that will help her keep the Gators fighting for another district title.

"We were able to make it to the district championship. We won. And then to also make it back there again this year, I think that is something these younger girls know this is a goal," said head coach Erin Bahruth.

Although right now it looks like Kelsey has played her last game. But that could change in the future.

"If there was a chance that I was offered a complete full ride, I might maybe take it. Just because the love of the game is huge. That’s for sure," Kennedy said.

