LagoonFest returns to West Palm Beach waterfront on Saturday

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LagoonFest returns to the West Palm Beach waterfront.

T.A. Walker Shined A Light on some of the vendors that will be at the free festival, including a shark research vessel that will have hands-on demos, slithering snakes, and what's being done to protect the lagoon.

In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy wildlife presentations, participate in Kayak Clean-Up Tours, scientist-guided tours.

"LagoonFest is great at setting up an experience for families and kids to come and interact with different scientists and nonprofits and government organizations that work in the area and are studying the lagoon,” said Angela Rosenberg, the president of ANGARI Foundation.

The Lake Worth Lagoon is a 20-mile-long urban estuary that runs from Boynton Beach all the way up to North Palm Beach and runs through 13 municipalities.

