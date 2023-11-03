Man's body found in water at Fort Pierce City Marina

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A death investigation is underway after police said a man's body was found in the water at the Fort Pierce City Marina on Thursday.

A spokesman for the Fort Pierce Police Department said the agency received a call just before 5 p.m. about a possible shooting and something in the water at the marina.

When officers arrived, they found a man's body in the water. His identity, including his name and age, has not been released.

A police department spokesman said there is no threat to the community and this is an isolated incident.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Alligator captured swimming near shore in Broward County
Taylor Farmhouse Café shut down abruptly by operator Okeechobee Steakhouse
Mother remembers girl, 9, who died in tragic accident
Carolina Panthers linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (54) and safety Matthias Farley (41) bring down...
Will Raheem Mostert Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
AG Moody, law enforcement urge tips from public amid ‘enhanced threats’

Latest News

Residents push back about Palm Beach Gardens annexation plan
Aronberg on hate crimes: 'We will not be intimidated by antisemitism'
Charlie Adelson, a Fort Lauderdale periodontist, testifies during his trial, Thursday, Nov. 2,...
South Florida dentist charged in murder of FSU law professor testifies in court
Revitalization project aims to boost business, tourism, housing downtown