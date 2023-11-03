Martin County moms make hundreds of meatballs to feed football team

Before every high school football game, the players need a good meal to give them fuel for the field.

WPTV education reporter Stephanie Susskind caught up with a group of Martin County moms who make sure their team eats well every week.

The Martin County High School Tigers on Thursday devoured pre-game meatballs before the team's showdown with Jensen Beach High School.

But what goes in to feeding more than 50 players and coaches before every game?

On this high school football game day, a group of moms packed into Lisa Gambina's kitchen to make some meatballs.

"As you see, it’s the last game," Gambina said.

It's Gambina's family recipe passed down for generations.

"Apparently the meatballs are famous. I did not know," Gambina said.

But to make more than 200, she had to call in backup, including fellow moms Jackie Jocks, Debra Stanton, Sarah Godwin, and Crystal Plummer.

"I do big holidays, but I think this is the most meatballs I've made," Gambina said.

"We rely heavily on our community and obviously our parents," Jocks said. "It takes a lot. It takes a lot to support our program. So the community jumping in and helping us wherever they can."

"Metropolitan Recycling has sponsored this meal. They helped with the shopping and purchasing all the food," Gambina said.

With 20 pounds of meat, two dozen eggs, heaps of breadcrumbs, and cheese, the biggest ingredient is a whole lot of love.

"I had to go all out for him. It’s a great thing," Gambina said.

After the cooking was complete, it was time to set up and serve.

"We need to make sure that every single player is being fed properly and has the proper nutrition," Jocks said. "And then comes the bonding over the meal. And they pray together and laugh together. It’s very important to keep this going."

Gambina's son, Vito, enjoyed sharing his favorite home cooked meal with his teammates.

"I'm glad that she’s willing to help out and feed the team and she’s willing to give up her time to do anything to help other people," Vito Gambina said.

Food, football, and family all rolled into one.

"It’s all bittersweet," Gambina said. "He’s played football since he was five years old, and I’m sad to see it come to an end."

None of this food goes to waste. It’s boxed up for the coaches, athletic trainers, support staff, and the players if they get a little hungry later.

