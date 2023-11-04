Missing child alert issued for boy last seen in Delray Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert Friday night for a 2-year-old boy last seen in Delray Beach.

Authorities identified the child as Troy Cloud and said he may be in the company of Justin Cloud, 28.

FDLE did not release the relationship between the child and the man.

Troy was last seen in the area of the 16100 block of South Military Trail. The boy was wearing a mismatched colored T-shirt and shorts. He has a right, front big tooth that is chipped.

FDLE said Justin Cloud has a neck tattoo that says "Royalty" and also has a tattoo on his left eyebrow.

The two may be traveling in a 2018 black Hyundai Elantra with Nevada tag number 173ZRK. The vehicle was last seen traveling north on Interstate 95 near the Florida-Georgia line.

The public is urged to contact the Delray Beach Police Department at 561-243-7800 or 911 if they can help in the case.

