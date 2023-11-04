Taste of Little Italy is back in Abacoa

It's time for northern Palm Beach County celebration of all things Italian.

The 22nd annual Feast of Little Italy is back in Abacoa celebrating Italian-American heritage and culture.

The three-day festival, which began Friday, offers something special for everyone to enjoy.

Organizers say it's the largest Italian festival in the state.

With family tradition and values at the core of its mission, the hope is to create an experience rich in Italian-American culture.

"So this is something I grew up with and what it represented and always meant was families coming out and in the summertime up north," Jerry Somma, co-founder and president of Feast of Little Italy, said. "So it's a time for family and community coming together. We celebrated our traditions and we had fun and made memories."

The festival is also supporting the charity Little Smiles, kicking off their annual holiday toy drove.

Festival goers are invited to bring new unwrapped gifts for children impact by serious illness, homelessness or tragedy.

The festival continues until 10 p.m. Saturday and returns 11a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Parking and admission are free.

