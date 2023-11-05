6 people hurt in 4-vehicle crash in Loxahatchee area

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Six people were taken to hospitals, including three by two Trauma Hawks, in a four-vehicle crash Sunday morning in the Loxahatchee area, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

Because of the number of victims, the crash was determined to be a mass casualty incident, including local hospitals and trauma centers alerted of a possible influx of patients, the agency said in a WPTV inquiry.

At 9:58 a.m., crews responded to a crash between Arden Lake Way and State Road 80 (Southern Boulevard) in Loxahatchee near the Arden residential development.

Three patients were taken to local hospitals by ground and three to a local trauma center by choppers.

