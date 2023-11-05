Jacob Zeno, Matt Quinn lead UAB past Owls 45-42

University Alabama-Birmingham quarterback Jacob Zeno (4) warms up prior to an NCAA football...
University Alabama-Birmingham quarterback Jacob Zeno (4) warms up prior to an NCAA football game against Memphis on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jacob Zeno had career highs of 484 yards passing and five touchdowns, Matt Quinn kicked the go-ahead field goal with 3 seconds remaining, and UAB scored the game's final 10 points to defeat Florida Atlantic 45-42 on Saturday.

In a game in which there were three touchdown passes of 70 yards or more, Zeno's 70-yard connection with Tejhaun Palmer was the most dramatic, tying the score at 42 with a 4:20 remaining in the fourth quarter.

UAB (3-6, 2-3 American) then forced a punt and Zeno drove the Blazers 66 yards in seven plays to set up Quinn's winning kick.

The Blazers led 28-14 at halftime and went ahead 35-14 in the third quarter when Kendall Johnson returned an interception 26 yards for a touchdown.

FAU (4-5, 3-2) then scored the next 28 points, including touchdown passes from Daniel Richardson to LaJohntay Wester, covering 20 and 76 yards. FAU led 42-35 with 14:42 remaining in the fourth quarter but managed only one first down the rest of the game.

FAU Owls wide receiver Lajohntay Wester is seen during a game on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in...
FAU Owls wide receiver Lajohntay Wester is seen during a game on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Boca Raton, Fla.

Richardson completed 17 of 33 passes for 293 yards with three touchdown passes to Wester, who caught 11 passes for 219 yards.

Zeno completed 29 of 35 passes and his five TDs all went to a different receiver. Palmer caught nine passes for 179 yards.

