Mahomes throws 2 TDs, Chiefs hang on to beat Dolphins in Germany

Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes, safety Bryan Cook scored on a 59-yard fumble return, and the Kansas City Chiefs held on to beat the Miami Dolphins 21-14 on Sunday at Deutsche Bank Park.

The Chiefs (7-2) did just enough to slow the NFL's top-ranked offense in the first regular season game in Frankfurt but nearly blew a big lead.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins prepare to play a game Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

Miami's comeback fell short when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa couldn't handle a snap on fourth-and-10 from the Kansas City 31 with 1:03 to play.

Mahomes connected on first-half scoring passes to Rashee Rice and Jerick McKinnon as Miami (6-3) kept getting stuck in third-and-long situations. The Dolphins also fell to 0-3 on the season against teams with winning records.

Mahomes finished 20 of 30 for a season-low 185 yards in his European debut, but the Chiefs' offense struggled in the second half. Tight end Travis Kelce had just three catches for 14 yards.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the second half against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Frankfurt, Germany.

Three Chiefs players combined to put Kansas City up 21-0 just before halftime on one of the top defensive plays of the season so far.

And it came at the expense of former teammate Tyreek Hill.

With the Dolphins driving late in the first half, cornerback Trent McDuffie stuffed Hill on a short pass in the flat and stripped the ball from the All-Pro receiver. Mike Edwards scooped it up and after Hill tried to tackle him, Edwards lateraled to Cook, who returned it for the score.

Hill finished with a team-high eight catches for 62 yards.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill runs out of bounds as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie defends during the first half Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Frankfurt, Germany.

Taylor Swift was a no-show, as was Miami's offense early on. The only thing more surprising than Miami’s first-half struggles on offense was referee Clay Martin making a "false start" call in German in the first quarter.

Miami hadn't been shut out in the first half of a game since Week 2 of the 2021 season.

But Tagovailoa got the comeback started with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Cedric Wilson Jr. in the third quarter.

Bradley Chubb's strip-sack of Mahomes then gave Miami the ball on the Kansas City 27, and Raheem Mostert ran it in from 13 yards after an unnecessary roughness call on Chris Jones on a third-and-20 keep the drive alive. Mostert had 12 carries for 85 yards.

Tagovailoa finished 21 of 34 for a season-low 193 yards.

