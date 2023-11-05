NC State defense comes up big in 20-6 win over Miami

Miami's Mark Fletcher, Jr. (22) is tackled by North Carolina State's Aydan White (3) and Payton...
Miami's Mark Fletcher, Jr. (22) is tackled by North Carolina State's Aydan White (3) and Payton Wilson, second from right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Behind a defense that forced four turnovers and didn’t allow a touchdown, North Carolina State is bowl-eligible after beating visiting Miami 20-6 on Saturday night.

The victory for the Wolfpack (6-3, 3-2 ACC) is the first over the Hurricanes (6-3, 2-3 ACC) since 2008. The win was also the 78th for Dave Doeren as N.C. State's head coach, making him the winningest coach in program history.

Devin Boykin sealed the win for N.C. State when he intercepted Miami's Tyler Van Dyke with under 4 minutes to play. Aydan White, Brandon Cisse and Davin Vann also came up with turnovers for the Wolfpack. Offensively, MJ Morris completed 11-of-21 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown for N.C. State.

North Carolina State running back Kendrick Raphael breaks free of the Miami defense on his way...
North Carolina State running back Kendrick Raphael breaks free of the Miami defense on his way to a touchdown during the fourth quarter Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C.

Miami's attack was paced by Mark Fletcher Jr., who rushed 23 times for 115 yards.

When Miami entered Wolfpack territory on Saturday, it was plagued by missed opportunities and met by N.C. State's stifling defense. The Hurricanes scored just once out of the three times it was in the red zone. Miami also missed a 45-yard field goal attempt.

In the fourth quarter, Miami turned the ball over downs at the 3, capping a fruitless 12-play drive that chewed more than 7 minutes off the clock. The Wolfpack responded with an eight-play drive that ended with Kendrick Raphael bouncing off a Miami defender on his way to scoring on a 31-yard touchdown run, which pushed the Wolfpack lead to two possessions. Miami’s next two drives ended in interceptions thrown by Van Dyke.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Blossom the cow was found trapped under a Connecticut highway.
Cow named Blossom rescued after being trapped under highway
Alligator captured swimming near shore in Broward County
Mother says daughter shocked at splash pad in Palm Beach Gardens
Lake Worth Beach woman takes plea in shooting death of boyfriend
Miami Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43), guard Austin Jackson, center, and running...
Jeff Wilson Jr. Week 9 Preview vs. the Chiefs

Latest News

Israeli mother of 19-year-old hostage tells story of hope, fear
Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) stretches during a practice session in...
Terron Armstead activated off IR ahead of Chiefs game
University Alabama-Birmingham quarterback Jacob Zeno (4) warms up prior to an NCAA football...
Jacob Zeno, Matt Quinn lead UAB past Owls 45-42
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) scores during the first half of an NCAA college...
Seminoles pull away at Pitt to earn spot in ACC title game