Netanyahu suspends minister who says nuclear bombing Gaza is an option

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has suspended a cabinet minister who suggested dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza was an option.

On an Israeli radio show Sunday, Israel's Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu said dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza was "one way" to deal with the Hamas crisis.

Eliyahu will now be suspended from cabinet meetings indefinitely.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes hit a refugee camp in Gaza early Sunday morning, killing dozens of people. This comes after the U.S. urged Israel to pause its attacks on Gaza for humanitarian reasons.

During talks on Saturday, Netanyahu said there could be no temporary cease-fire until all hostages held by Hamas are released.

Around 33,000 people reportedly live in the refugee camp struck by Israel, which is less than half a mile wide in size. The bombing has devastated people living in the camp.

"I saw a red light. Then we were shaking on the sofa. I saw all my sisters screaming, then I saw my father. When I found myself alive, I looked to see who is still alive," said a resident of the camp. "We turned on the torch, and my siblings were alive, but I did not find father. I finally found him next to me. I moved him, I moved his hands, I moved his face. He did not respond."

The Palestinian death toll has now climbed to nearly 10,000 people, according to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, most of them in the attack on Oct. 7, Israeli officials said.

At least 40% of the people killed have been children.

