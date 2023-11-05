Terron Armstead activated off IR ahead of Chiefs game

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) stretches during a practice session in...
Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) stretches during a practice session in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. The Miami Dolphins are set to play the Kansas City Chiefs in a regular season NFL game in Frankfurt on Sunday. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Miami Dolphins activated left tackle Terron Armstead off injured reserve on Saturday ahead of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Armstead sustained a knee injury in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills, had been limited in practice this week and was listed as questionable for Sunday.

Armstead is now set to return to the league's No. 1 offense on a line that has allowed just 12 sacks through eight games.

Miami waived defensive tackle Brandon Pili.

