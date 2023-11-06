Boca Raton teen killed in high-speed motorcycle crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A young Boca Raton woman was killed Sunday night after crashing a motorcycle into a tree, deputies said.

A crash report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Ramona Benedetic, 18, was riding a Kawasaki Ninja near the intersection of Yamato and Lyons roads at about 11:30 p.m.

Benedetic was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed on Yamato Road, west of Lyons Road, the report said.

For unknown reasons, the motorcycle went off the road, hit the median and struck a large tree.

Benedetic was ejected from the motorcycle and came to final rest about 10 feet from the motorcycle.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue pronounced her dead at the scene.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Blossom the cow was found trapped under a Connecticut highway.
Cow named Blossom rescued after being trapped under highway
Alligator captured swimming near shore in Broward County
92-foot luxury boat beached in Delray Beach since Friday removed
7 people hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Loxahatchee area
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Latest News

Marlins hire Peter Bendix to lead front office
Trial date set for neo-Nazi found guilty of distributing antisemitic material
Human skull found in Halloween section of Florida thrift store
Florida lawmakers to begin special session by expressing support of Israel