Dave Chappelle adds another show at Seminole Hard Rock

South Florida just can't get enough of Dave Chappelle, and he can't get enough of South Florida.

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino announced Monday that Chappelle has added a fifth show there, citing "popular demand."

The newly added show to his "It's a Celebration B!%?#&$!" tour is scheduled for Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. at Hard Rock Live. He's already scheduled to perform in Hollywood each of the previous four evenings.



Deemed by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the 50 best stand-up comics of all time, Chappelle was the creator of the popular Comedy Central sketch television series "Chappelle's Show," which aired from 2003-06.

Chappelle has appeared in movies like "Robin Hood: Men in Tights" (1993), "Con Air" (1997) and "Half Baked" (1998), which he co-wrote. He was also honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2019.

Just last year, Chappelle was attacked on stage during a show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Cellphones and other recording devices are prohibited during the shows. Mobile devices must be kept in locked cases during Chappelle's performances.

Tickets for the newest show go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. Ticket prices start at $115.

