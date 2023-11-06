Driver in stolen car crashes through bridge gate arms

By Scott Sutton
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
A person driving a car stolen in Palm Beach crashed through the gate arms of a bridge to evade law enforcement, police said Monday.

At about 12:47 p.m., Capt. Will Rothrock with the Palm Beach Police Department said his department encountered a red BMW that was involved in a vehicle theft investigation.

Rothrock said officers attempted to stop the car, but it fled from police.

In an attempt to escape Palm Beach and get to the mainland, police said the driver traveled the wrong way, westbound in the eastbound lanes, over the Flagler Memorial Bridge.

While this was happening, Rothrock said the bridge gate arms came down prior to the drawbridge opening. The vehicle broke through the bridge traffic arms and continued into West Palm Beach.

Police said the BMW was ultimately seized by law enforcement in Broward County.

Rothrock said they were still gathering information on the case, which was still "active and ongoing."

No arrests have been made in the case.

