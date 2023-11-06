Florida gas prices plummet to lowest levels this year

Drivers in Florida have noticed a little bit of relief at the gas pump over the last few weeks.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) said Monday that gas prices in the Sunshine State have plummeted to their lowest levels of the year.

The average price of regular unleaded in Florida on Monday was $3.16 per gallon, which was six cents less than the previous low set in March.

"Florida drivers are now finding some of the lowest pump prices since December 2022," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a statement. "Drivers are even finding pump prices below $3 a gallon in some cities. In fact, about 20% of Florida gas stations now have gasoline priced below $3 a gallon. Even more are likely to follow, this week."

How does international conflict affect oil prices?

All of this comes amid the war in Israel and escalating tensions in the Middle East.

"The seasonal decline in driving demand, coupled with gasoline supply builds and falling oil prices are all contributing to the recent pump price drop," Jenkins said. "Expect these low prices to hang around through the holidays, unless oil prices suddenly spike or there's an unexpected disruption to fuel supplies."

AAA said Florida's average fuel price declined 12 cents per gallon last week. That figure is down 68 cents from this year's high of $3.85, which was recorded in mid-August.

West Palm Beach currently has the highest gas prices among the state's metro areas at $3.35 a gallon while Pensacola was the least expensive in the state with an average of $2.99.

