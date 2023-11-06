FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 6, 2023

By WFLX Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Dry air has come down into our area this Monday. Lots of sun for the afternoon after a chilly morning.

Humidity is very low for the start of this week and so are the rain chances, only at 10% for a stray shower this week.

Monday’s afternoon high temperatures will top the low 80s, but a few spots could hit the mid 80s with breezy northwest winds. Then upper 80s as we get closer to the end of the week.

Meanwhile, it is calm in the tropics. No new tropical development is expected during at least the next seven days.

