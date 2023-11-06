Harbourside fountains were 'leaking electrical voltage,' inspection finds

Town officials in Jupiter sent a letter to the owner of Harbourside Place on Monday that said an inspection determined that some light fixtures in the fountain were "leaking electrical voltage."

The revelation comes after last month's electric shock incident at the fountain killed a man and injured four others, including three children.

The incident occurred Oct. 22 at about 3:30 p.m., killing Nate Davenport, a 45-year-old father.

Crime scene tape could be seen blocking off Harbourside Place in Jupiter on Oct. 23, 2023, a day after five people were taken to hospitals after a possible electrical incident.

A day after Davenport's death, the town's building department electrical inspector and electricians conducted an inspection of the fountains.

Town officials said the electrical system for the fountain is "declared unsafe" in accordance with Florida building codes.

"The electrical system for the interactive water feature (fountain) shall remain unenergized until the electrical system is evaluated by a State of Florida licensed professional and a repair is designed and implemented or the fountains are demolished," the letter said.

Read the full letter below:

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2023