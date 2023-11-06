Palm City Veterans Bridge 5K to provide honor flights

The Veterans Memorial Bridge 5k is this Saturday in Palm City at 7 a.m.

"It's going to start at Jock Leighton Park and it goes up and over the Veterans Memorial Bridge and then you come back," said Missi Campbell, executive director of the Palm City Chamber of Commerce.

"We are an all-American town and we understand that we have these freedoms. And this country is as beautiful and as fantastic [as it is because of] those people that sacrificed so much: some everything," said Ed Ciampi, who serves as Martin County Commissioner for District 5.

Part of the proceeds will fuel Southeast Florida Honor Flights for local veterans.

"Honor Flight is a day where you travel with a veteran up to Washington DC on a charter airplane, and then we take them to all of their memorials and honor them with a wonderful day and it's an exhausting day for us. And it's amazing how the veterans hold up: they're stronger during the day than we are," said Campbell.

The cost to enter the race is $45 and comes with a shirt and a ticket to this weekend's Stuart Air Show ($40 value). Veterans can enter the race free of charge. To register, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2023