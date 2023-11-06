Effort to locate teen swimmer becomes 'search and recovery' mission

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon that the intense search for a missing 17-year-old boy, who disappeared after getting caught in a rip current, has become a "search and recovery" mission.

Martin County Fire Rescue said Nick Lovensen Alincy, a Fort Pierce resident who attends St. Lucie West Centennial High School, was reported missing just before 7 a.m.

The teen entered the water near the 4300 block of Northeast Ocean Boulevard in Jensen Beach, although it's unclear what time he went in.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said that, according to a witness, it appeared that Alincy got caught in a rip current during an early morning swim. The current pulled him farther out into the water, the sheriff's office said.

"It goes from a shallow shelf to a drop-off," Chief Deputy John Budensiek of the Martin County Sheriff's Office said. "So, if you're not a strong swimmer, rip current or not, you could be in big trouble out here."

Marine and aviation units, a dive team, and road patrol deputies and detectives from the Martin County Sheriff's Office, along with Martin County Fire Rescue, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are now searching for Alincy.

Fire rescue crews had special dive teams doing a parallel line search, allowing them to use the current and float with it to see if anything was below the surface.

"They're able to stay together and get an idea of where they're searching and increase the odds of finding the swimmer," Cory Pippin with Martin County Fire Rescue said.

The dive teams came out of the water by mid-afternoon. The investigation is now in the hands of the sheriff's office.

WPTV saw some distraught family members at the beach waiting for any news.

The scene was unlike the calm that most beachgoers experience.

"I can't imagine what the mother is going through," Michele Alexander of Jensen Beach said. "I hope they find him."

Double red flags are flying to keep people out of the water from Jensen Beach south to Stuart Beach.

First responders said they would continue their search until the teen was located.

Alincy was last seen wearing blue and pink shorts. If you've seen him, call the U.S. Coast Guard at 305-535-4472.

