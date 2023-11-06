Trial date set for neo-Nazi found guilty of distributing antisemitic material

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
A Palm Beach County man who was recently found guilty for passing out antisemitic literature appeared in court again Monday morning for another littering case.

Neo-Nazi Jon Minadeo was recently found guilty by a jury and sentenced to 30 days in jail for attempted littering.

On Monday morning, Judge Marni Bryson set a date for Minadeo's trial relating to his second littering case. Both cases date back to March, when police found him and a group of men tossing antisemitic materials from a truck.

Minadeo's trial for his second littering case is set to start Nov. 29. This new trial will not have a jury.

His attorney Laura Wright said he plans on appealing the first sentencing.

