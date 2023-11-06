Will FSU's Coleman, Wilson play against Miami? Here's what their coach said

Arguably the biggest question mark headed into Saturday's rivalry game between Florida State and Miami is the availability of the Seminoles' top receivers.

When Miami (6-3, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) travels to Tallahassee to face No. 4 Florida State (9-0, 7-0, No. 4 College Football Playoff) looking to play the role of spoiler, the Hurricanes will do so uncertain if Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson will take the field for the Seminoles.

Wilson has missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury, while Coleman was sidelined last Saturday in Florida State's 24-7 win at Pittsburgh.

Head coach Mike Norvell has a policy of not publicly discussing injuries, but he hinted Monday that it's possible one or both players could be back in action soon.

"I do see us being in a much better spot," Norvell said of the team's receiver corps. "Coming out of last night's practice, we had a lot more participation in it, guys being able to get out there and work, so we'll see where the week goes."

Coleman leads Florida State with 38 receptions for 538 yards and nine touchdowns. Wilson is second on the team with 25 catches for 415 yards and two scores.

Starting quarterback Jordan Travis was also seen limping late in the game at Pitt, but Norvell said the West Palm Beach native and former Benjamin School star is "good."

Travis rallied the Seminoles to a 31-28 victory against the Hurricanes two years ago in Tallahassee, completing a fourth-and-14 pass with less than a minute remaining to give Florida State a fresh set of downs at Miami's 1-yard line and then crossing the end zone two plays later for the game-winning touchdown with 26 seconds left.

Florida State quarterback Travis Jordan scores in the first half of a game against Miami,...
Florida State quarterback Travis Jordan scores in the first half of a game against Miami, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla.

The Seminoles were favored by 14.5 points as of Monday afternoon, but that line could move depending on the status of Coleman and Wilson.

No matter the outcome, Florida State has already clinched a spot in the ACC Championship game for the first time since 2014.

Miami, meanwhile, is coming off a 20-6 loss at North Carolina State. It was the first time the Hurricanes were held scoreless on offense since a 45-3 beatdown by Florida State last year at Hard Rock Stadium.

Norvell is 2-0 against Miami in his tenure. He missed Florida State's 52-10 loss in 2020 after testing positive for coronavirus.

