Body of missing 17-year-old swimmer found, Martin County Sheriff's Office says

The Martin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday the body of a missing teenager who disappeared while swimming in the ocean off Jensen Beach has been found.

At a news conference, Chief Deputy John Budensiek said the body of Nick Alincy was found shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday at Bathtub Beach, about five miles south of where he went into the water more than 24 hours earlier.

"Unfortunately, he drifted to this location," Budensiek said.

WATCH: Update on discovery of missing swimmer's body

Martin County Sheriff's Office holds news conference on discovery of missing swimmer's body

Deputies believe Alincy got caught in a rip current while he was swimming Monday morning.

The 17-year-old St. Lucie West Centennial High School student played for the PSL Hurricanes recreational soccer club and also coached a youth recreation team.

Marine and aviation units, a dive team, and road patrol deputies and detectives from the Martin County Sheriff's Office, along with Martin County Fire Rescue, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission had been searching for Alincy since Monday morning.

In addition, Budensiek said Alincy's family spent much of the night walking the beach with flashlights, searching for any signs of their loved one.

"We empathize and sympathize with them, and we're keeping the family in our thoughts and prayers as they process what they've had to deal with in the last 24 hours," Budensiek said.

The chief deputy admitted that, based on witnesses who saw Alincy suddenly go underwater and not resurface, authorities knew early on Monday they were probably not going to rescue the teen, and it would be a recovery effort instead.

"You can never take the ocean for granted. The ocean has a mind of its own," Budensiek said.

Scripps Only Content 2023