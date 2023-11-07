Collapse at Boynton Beach condo complex causes some evacuations

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Fire rescue crews responded to a condominium complex in Boynton Beach after a soffit collapsed Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the Village Royale on the Green condos, located at 230 Northeast 26th Avenue, at about 11:45 a.m.

No one was hurt, and no one was trapped by the third-floor collapse, according to Boynton Beach Fire Rescue. However, some residents had to be evacuated from their homes.

Boynton Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the Village Royale on the Green condos on Nov. 7, 2023, after a soffit collapsed.

Boynton Beach spokeswoman Chelsea Sanabia said the collapse impacted about six units at the complex.

Just before 3 p.m., Sanabia said fire rescue crews cleared the scene, and residents should now have access to their homes.

WPTV has contacted code enforcement for comment.

No other details were immediately available.

