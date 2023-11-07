Delray Beach woman struck by man delivering newspapers dies

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
A Palm Beach County man delivering newspapers struck a 53-year-old pedestrian, who died three days later, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

At 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a crash at 193 Lake Carol Drive, near iThink Financial Amphitheatre, west of West Palm Beach.

A 2019 Nissan Pathfinder, driven by a man who lives south of West Palm Beach who turned 48 Thursday, was traveling east on Lake Carol Drive in the westbound lane delivering newspapers, PBSO said in a crash report.

Genevieve Marie Reed, of Delray Beach, was crossing the road when the front of the Pathfinder struck her. She was propelled to the ground, striking her head.

She was taken to a hospital but refused treatment while at the hospital. She died Saturday.

