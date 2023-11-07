Democrats counter messaging by Republican presidential candidates

On the day before the Republican presidential debate in Miami and former President Trump rally in Hialeah, Democrats are trying to get out their message, including blasting the GOP "Florida blueprint" and backing issues that concern Latinos.

Cuban-American voters like Carlos Caruncho who WPTV talked to said the Democratic Party needs the same Latino support if they’re going to win Florida

"I think it’s the narrative the messaging that the Republicans have in my community is unfortunately very effective,” Caruncho said, "but we’ve already seen the effect of bad policies at the state level affect my community."

For Caruncho, the economy is most important this election cycle. When he came to the United States in 1993, Crunch said he was able to buy a house after working for seven years, an outcome he said he doesn't see for future generations.

"One of the things that scared me, especially for my community is, I know for sure there won’t be nobody else that would be able to do that,” Caruncho said.

Democratic leaders on Tuesday called the Republican “Florida blueprint,” backed by former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis as rhetoric.

Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez told the crowd at a trade union headquarters in Miami: "When we talk about the MAGA blueprint what do we mean? It means higher costs and an economy rigged for the rich and powerful and less freedom, this is a troubling blueprint that will be on display tomorrow night here in Miami and paved by the guy in Hialeah tomorrow."

State Democratic leader Nikki Fried was asked what needs to change to flip Florida blue a year later, She said getting the message out and reaching out to non-party affiliated voters.

"What's interesting here in Florida,” Fried said, "is because they haven’t heard the democratic message, we are almost one-third non-party affiliates and those individuals that make up almost one-third of our electorate are the ones that are going to make the difference in every election here in the state."

The key issues are the Biden administration’s stance on abortion, gun violence, health insurance and housing costs.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker also was at the event in Miami

The Biden re-election campaign has placed billboards near Trump's rally.

Chávez Rodriguez, Fried and DNC Chair Jaime Harrison will be on hand to respond to the Republican debate, which will be hosted by NBC News, including WPTV.

