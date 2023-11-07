FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 7, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - A few showers are possible during Tuesday afternoon, but any rain today will be very light and isolated.

So overall, a nice Tuesday afternoon with high temperatures topping the low and mid 80s.

Humidity has been low but is now starting to creep up, along with temperatures. Mid to upper 80s for highs in the forecast by the end of the week and weekend.

A better chance for showers is possible this weekend as a front stalls just north of our area.

In the tropics, no new tropical development is expected during at least the next seven days.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.