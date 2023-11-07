Hard Rock Bet app launches, allowing betting for returning players

Online gamblers who have been waiting to place their bets legally in Florida have waited for this day.

The Hard Rock Bet app is live again, albeit in a limited fashion, allowing returning bettors to wager on sports.

"The Seminole Tribe is offering limited access to existing Florida customers to test its Hard Rock Bet platform," Gary Bitner, a spokesperson for the tribe, said.

The Seminole Tribe-owned Hard Rock casinos in Florida first launched their online sports betting app in 2021 shortly after the gaming compact was signed and approved by the state, but it was forced to shut down about a month later.

The tribe announced last week that in-person sports betting, craps and roulette will begin in Florida starting Dec. 7.

Now, Hard Rock is allowing those who placed bets with them in Florida in 2021 via the app to begin gambling now.

"Since you're a returning player, your existing account already has full access to Hard Rock Bet. You can legally bet on sports right now!" a statement on the app said. "All you have to do is download or open the all-new Hard Rock Bet app and log back into your account with the same credentials."

A message on the Hard Rock Bet app and site on Nov. 7, 2023, stated that previous users in Florida can start betting now.

A statement on the Hard Rock Bet app and site also states that users who joined their "Unity by Hard Rock" loyalty program before Nov. 6 can place their bets now before it opens to all of Florida.

Meanwhile, those who still want early access and have never bet with Hard Rock must join the "Unity by Hard Rock" program and follow a five-step process to get on their waitlist.

It's unclear when Hard Rock will give access to everyone in Florida to place bets on the tribe's app.

Click here to learn more about the early rollout of online sports betting in Florida.

In-person sports betting, craps and roulette will be available to the public at the following locations and dates, according to the tribe:

All three Seminole casinos in South Florida: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood and Seminole Casino Coconut Creek starting Dec. 7

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa will launch Dec. 8

Seminole Casino Immokalee, near Naples, and Seminole Brighton Casino, on the northwest side of Lake Okeechobee on Dec. 11

Scripps Only Content 2023