Man with gun arrested in park near US Capitol

The U.S Capitol is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
The U.S Capitol is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man with a gun was arrested near the U.S. Capitol Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The man was in a park outside Senate office buildings and across from Washington’s Union Station when he was arrested, the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Officers said they did not believe there was an “ongoing threat.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

92-foot luxury boat beached in Delray Beach since Friday removed
Alligator captured swimming near shore in Broward County
Blossom the cow was found trapped under a Connecticut highway.
Cow named Blossom rescued after being trapped under highway
Effort to locate teen swimmer becomes ‘search and recovery’ mission
Breeze Airways adds nonstop flights from Vero Beach to Providence

Latest News

A new report says more Americans are paying bills with their retirement savings.
Report: More Americans are using their 401(k) plans to pay bills
Israelis gathered and lit candles in Tel Aviv on Monday, November 6, 2023, to remember those...
Israeli military says its ground forces are battling Hamas ‘in the depths’ of Gaza City
Why Valley Fever could eventually impact more people across the Western US
Why Valley Fever could eventually impact more people across the Western US
Listening to America – Cancer Clinical Trials
Listening to America – Cancer Clinical Trials
Listening to America – Cancer Clinical Trials