Missing Martin County teen was soccer player, youth coach

A soccer club in Martin County came together Monday night after 17-year-old Nick Alincy went missing that morning.



Martin County Sheriff's office believes the teen was caught in a rip current in Jensen Beach. He was a student at St. Lucie West Centennial High School.

Manny Ardeljan, the director of coaches with PSL Hurricanes Soccer Club, said he's waiting on permission from Alincy's family before any video interviews but agreed to give quotes to honor the teen.

"Nick was always with a smile, he lit up the field whenever he stepped on it," Ardeljan said. "Would never leave without giving a hug and snapped his fingers after he gave his hug, and that was Nick, he was full of sunshine."

Ardeljan said Alincy started with the PSL Hurricanes when he was a child and grew to be a coach for the kids on the rec team.

"What does that say for his love for soccer?" WPTV reporter Joel Lopez asked.

"It's also for the love for the kids cause even when he's not coaching, he was helping out," Ardeljan responded.

Ardeljan said had just spoken with Alincy on Sunday and found out the news that Alincy was missing Monday morning.

He canceled soccer practice Monday evening, opening the office in Swan Park for anyone who needs support.

The soccer club made this Facebook post Monday evening:

"Have people come by to pay their condolences?" Lopez asked.

"Yeah, yeah," Ardeljan said.

He said coaches, teammates, and friends came to the PSL Hurricanes office in honor of Alincy.



Ardeljan said the organization is hoping for the best and is waiting for answers in the investigation.



