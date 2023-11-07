Police make 'breakthrough in combating criminal activities' on Singer Island

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Riviera Beach police said Monday they made "a significant breakthrough in combating criminal activities" on Singer Island with a suspect's arrest.

On Sunday, the department conducted a burglary suppression operation from midnight to 5 a.m., spokeswoman Serena Spates said in a news release Monday.

Patrol units assigned to Police Service Areas 12 and 13 identified a potential burglary incident at 1025 Morse Blvd.

They suspected that the vehicle had been burglarized but the owner was not immediately available to confirm the suspicion.

Later in the operation, they learned about two suspicious men returning from Singer Island to the mainland.

At Lake Shore Drive and East Blue Heron, one of the suspects, identified as Marquiese J. Reed, attempted to flee on foot from officers. After a pursuit and apprehension, Reed was found in possession of burglary tools within his backpack.

Tools used in burglary on Singer Island, Riviera Beach police say.
Reed is facing charges of prowling, resisting officer without Violence and two counts of possession of burglary tools. He also was cited for pedestrian traffic infractions.

Reed also faces charges in numerous open cases and active warrants, leading to the decision that he will be held without bond.

The operation was conducted by the vice unit of the department, with Soates noting their "dedication and professionalism in ensuring the safety and security of Singer Island residents."

