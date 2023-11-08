2 victims struck by stray bullets from shooting range hope for new state law

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Nikki Adams was shot in the back and yet cannot call herself a victim of a crime.

"It's crazy, and the more I tell people that, everybody says, 'no way!,'" said Adams, who can hardly believe her own story.

On Sept. 10, while feeding her horses at her farm near Lake Worth Beach, she said she heard gunfire came from the direction of a neighboring property that frequently has target practice.

"I see the gunshots, the bullets hitting our trees again, so I call my husband," she said. "All of a sudden, I got hit in my back and went flying. I've been hit by a paintball; I've been hit by a BB gun. It was nothing like that."

Nikki Adams explains how she was shot in the back by a stray bullet at her farm.
Nikki Adams explains how she was shot in the back by a stray bullet at her farm.

WPTV reached out to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and they said since the beginning of this year, they have responded to five similar calls in this general area.

Nikki Adams is not alone in her story.

"I think my words were, 'Oh man, I think I've been shot,'" Heather Sitton told WPTV.

The Indiantown mother was shot in the shoulder last summer by, what deputies said was, a stray bullet from target practice at a neighboring property.

"I had some hope, even though I really thought that was it for me," Sitton said.

State Representative Katherine Waldron Wellington explains how police cannot help you if you're...
State Representative Katherine Waldron Wellington explains how police cannot help you if you're struck by a stray bullet from target practice.

In both cases, the zoning density was less than a home per acre and a quarter, making it legal to shoot firearms on their property—even when bullets miss their targets and stray to their neighbor's property.

"The police force doesn't have any legal recourse," State Representative Katherine Waldron, D-Wellington, who is sponsoring a bill that would make it a first-degree misdemeanor when bullets from target practice land on someone else's property, said.

Indiantown mom Heather Sitton explains how she was struck by stray bullet and filed a lawsuit.
Indiantown mom Heather Sitton explains how she was struck by stray bullet and filed a lawsuit.

“It's not a gun bill. We’re not taking anyone’s rights away,” Waldron said. “All we’re saying is, do what your entitled to do in your back yard with your firearms. But just keep your bullets within your property.”

Adams continues to recover from her wound from a stray bullet, and is active in the fight to get a new law passed.

"God had his hand on my back that day,” Adams said. “He was protecting me but also setting me up to help somebody else."

Waldron said she is building support for her proposal but facing headwinds from lawmakers who worry the measure will be seen as taking rights from gun owners. She has even asked the National Rifle Association to consider supporting her bill but has not heard a response.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Alligator captured swimming near shore in Broward County
92-foot luxury boat beached in Delray Beach since Friday removed
Body of missing 17-year-old swimmer found
Collapse at Boynton Beach condo complex causes some evacuations
Missing Martin County teen was soccer player, youth coach

Latest News

Martin County woman confronts home burglar
A woman who was reported missing Wednesday morning in Jupiter has been found dead, police said.
Woman reported missing in Jupiter found dead in waterway
Steve Martin attends the "Pictures From Home" Broadway opening night at Studio 54 on Thursday,...
Steve Martin pokes fun at Fla. county after ‘Shopgirl’ stripped from schools
Boynton Beach police said one person is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex near...
Chopper 5 video of police at apartment complex in Meadows Circle
Boynton Beach police are investigating the discovery of a body on the roof of the Centennial...
Boynton Beach police investigating body on roof of Centennial Park amphitheater