Boynton Beach police investigating body on roof of Centennial Park amphitheater

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Boynton Beach police are investigating the discovery of a body on the roof of the Centennial Park amphitheater on Tuesday.

A police department spokesperson said the body was found at approximately 3:30 p.m.

No other information about the person's identity or circumstances of the person's death have been released.

The Centennial Park amphitheater, located at 120 East Ocean Avenue, is right next to Boynton Beach City Hall and across the street from the Schoolhouse Children's Museum.

The park and amphitheater are popular locations for community events and festivals throughout the year, including a free monthly concert series, Pirate Fest in October, and a superhero and princess-themed Family Fun Day in January.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Alligator captured swimming near shore in Broward County
92-foot luxury boat beached in Delray Beach since Friday removed
Body of missing 17-year-old swimmer found
Effort to locate teen swimmer becomes ‘search and recovery’ mission
Missing Martin County teen was soccer player, youth coach

Latest News

The stage is set, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, for the third Republican presidential debate in Miami....
Third GOP debate will focus on Israel and foreign policy, who could beat Trump
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, Dec....
Donald Trump to skip another Republican presidential debate
Sebastian man runs for City Council from jail cell
Palestinians look for survivors following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis refugee camp,...
Israel fights Hamas deep in Gaza City, foresees control of security after war